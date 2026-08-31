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Home / Sports / BCB hopeful of India tour in 2026-27 season after "fruitful talk" with BCCI

BCB hopeful of India tour in 2026-27 season after "fruitful talk" with BCCI

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 31 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed optimism that India will tour Bangladesh for a six-match white-ball series during the 2026-27 season, according to Cricinfo.

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The proposed tour comprises three ODIs and three T20Is and was initially scheduled for August 2025. It was later deferred to September 2026 but was postponed again following a fallout between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the BCB earlier this year.

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On Monday, BCB president Tamim Iqbal said the two boards are currently in talks to bring the tour back onto the schedule.

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"All I can tell you is that both the cricket boards are in discussion. It is a fruitful talk, and I am hopeful this will happen," he said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

According to a Cricinfo report, the BCB has received a positive response from the BCCI, with the tour now likely to take place early next year.

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Earlier, a BCCI source told ANI on Thursday that the BCB is seeking a window early next year, as the originally proposed September schedule remains uncertain.

"The India-Bangladesh series is likely to be held in January. Discussions with the government are still ongoing, while the BCB is now seeking a window at the beginning of next year," the BCCI source told ANI.

India were originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025, but the series was subsequently deferred to September 2026. BCB announced in January this year that India would play three ODIs and three T20Is across Dhaka and Chattogram.

However, the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement regarding the tour.

Following the BCB's announcement of the tour in January, relations between the two cricket boards deteriorated further after Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh all-rounder Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League (IPL) squad.

The situation escalated when the Aminul Islam-led BCB decided against sending Bangladesh to the T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India.

However, ties between the two boards have shown signs of improvement since Tamim Iqbal took charge as BCB president. Earlier this month, Tamim visited India and reportedly toured the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, signalling a potential thaw in relations between the two boards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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