Home / Sports / BCB involved in "active discussions" with PCB on upcoming Pakistan tour

BCB involved in "active discussions" with PCB on upcoming Pakistan tour

ANI
Updated At : 03:22 PM May 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 11 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is involved in "active and ongoing discussions" with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding their scheduled white-ball tour to the country this month.

This comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Bangladesh is scheduled to compete in a five T20 series against Pakistan in Lahore from May 21 onwards at Lahore and Faisalabad, but the Indo-Pak tensions have raised doubts over the series, as per ESPNCricinfo.

In a statement, BCB said, "The BCB wishes to reiterate that the safety and security of its players and support staff remain the Board's highest priority," an official statement on Saturday said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"All decisions concerning the tour will be made with careful consideration of the current situation in Pakistan, ensuring they align with the best interests of the team and Bangladesh cricket," the statement added.

The Bangladesh team will be travelling to Dubai later this week to play the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in two T20Is.

Bangladesh players Rishad Hossain and Nishad Rana, who were taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is now indefinitely suspended, returned home on Friday.

Rishad (team Lahore Qalandars) and Rana (Peshawar Zalmi) arrived on Friday in Dhaka and will leave with the remainder of the Bangladesh squad for the UAE on Wednesday. In case PSL resumes soon, it is not likely that the pair will make their return to the tournament, keeping in mind Bangladesh's upcoming international commitments. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

