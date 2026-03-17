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Home / Sports / BCB raises concerns over govt probe into October 2025 election, seeks clarification from NSC

BCB raises concerns over govt probe into October 2025 election, seeks clarification from NSC

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ANI
Updated At : 05:50 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 17 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday expressed concern over the government's decision to initiate an investigation into its October 2025 election, saying the move could create uncertainty around the stability and independence of the board's administration.

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In a press release from the BCB, the board said the initiative stems from a recently published gazette by the National Sports Council regarding the formation of an inquiry committee to examine the election process.

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The board emphasised that the current administration is a "duly elected and fully operational body" functioning in line with its constitution and governance framework. Since taking office, the board said it has continued to carry out its responsibilities in the best interests of Bangladesh cricket.

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However, the BCB noted that the gazette has raised "significant concern", as it could create uncertainty regarding the stability, independence and continuity of the elected administration.

The board also pointed out that it operates within the global governance structure of the International Cricket Council and warned that any action perceived as external intervention in the affairs of an elected cricket body could trigger scrutiny under the ICC's governance and compliance provisions.

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According to the statement, the matter has already been informally discussed with senior representatives of the ICC leadership, who indicated that developments interpreted as interference in a democratically elected cricket board may raise governance concerns within international cricket.

Despite the concerns, the BCB said it intends to first engage directly with the National Sports Council to seek clarification about the context, intent and possible implications of the gazette before taking any formal steps with the ICC.

Reiterating its willingness for constructive dialogue, the board stressed that preserving the governance autonomy of the elected administration is essential in line with internationally recognised cricket governance standards.

The BCB further urged the National Sports Council to resolve the issue in a manner that safeguards the stability and independence of Bangladesh cricket while protecting the country's standing within the international cricket community. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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