BCB takes control of Chattogram Royals ahead of BPL 2025-26

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 25 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken control of the new Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Chattogram Royals after the team owner decided to withdraw, just a day before the start of the 12th edition of the tournament, set to start on December 26, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Triangle Services Limited had purchased the franchise from the BCB and participated in last month's auction. However, on Wednesday, they informed the BCB of their decision to pull out, reportedly due to a lack of sponsor interest, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

"They gave the BCB a letter three hours ago so we have officially taken over the team. It is an unexpected situation. The franchise wrote in the letter that due to media reports, they couldn't find sponsors for the team. We have been strict about integrity and player payment this season. We don't want a situation like the Rajshahi franchise last year," BPL chairman Iftekhar Rahman said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

BPL's early editions, starting in 2012, faced numerous payment issues, which improved between 2016 and 2019 but resurfaced last season. The most serious case was when Durbar Rajshahi players boycotted a training session and a match over delayed payments, including daily allowances and hotel bills, which required government intervention to settle.

Rahman said the BCB has appointed Habibul Bashar as team director, Mizanur Rahman Babul as head coach, and Nafees Iqbal as team manager.

Advertisement

This development marks another challenge for the T20 league, which has struggled with its reputation over the years. Despite calls for a complete BPL revamp, the BCB pressed ahead with the original December-January schedule, even while finding it difficult to secure new franchises for the next five-year cycle.

The Royals, one of four new franchises in the BPL this season, have been in the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent weeks. As per ESPNcricinfo, team owner Kayum Rashed told the Daily Sun that two individuals reportedly flagged in the BCB's independent inquiry corruption report were involved with the franchise.

The Chattogram Royals' opening match is set to be against Noakhali Express, another new team, in Sylhet. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)