Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledged Harmanpreet Kaur’s contribution as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats.

Harmanpreet has stepped down from the captaincy, bringing to a close a significant chapter of her leadership journey. Over the years, she has been a central figure in the growth of Indian women's cricket, leading the team through some of the most significant moments in its journey, as per a release from BCCI.

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Harmanpreet's leadership journey began unexpectedly in 2012. With Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami ruled out of the Women's T20 Asia Cup final through injury, the responsibility of leading India fell on a young Harmanpreet.

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She embraced the opportunity and led India to an 18-run victory over Pakistan, helping the team win the inaugural Women's T20 Asia Cup. It was her first experience of leading India and the beginning of a leadership journey that would span more than a decade.

In 2016, Harmanpreet became India's regular T20I captain and, following Mithali Raj's retirement from international cricket, took over the ODI and Test captaincy in 2022. Her tenure as captain coincided with a period of significant growth for Indian women's cricket, with the team gaining depth and experience and becoming increasingly competitive across formats.

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India reached major finals, competed consistently against the strongest teams in the world and developed the belief to take on the biggest challenges. There were setbacks along the way, but each campaign added to a team that was becoming more accustomed to playing under pressure and expecting to compete for the biggest prizes in the game. Harmanpreet was one of the central figures in that progress.

Harmanpreet's own performances were often a reflection of that ambition. Long before she became India's all-format captain, her unbeaten 171 against Australia in the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final produced one of the most memorable individual performances in women's cricket.

With India in a difficult position, Harmanpreet took the game away from Australia with an innings of extraordinary power and authority, taking India into the World Cup final. But the impact of that innings went far beyond the result. It was a performance that captured the imagination of the country, showed that Indian women could produce match-winning performances of the highest order on the biggest stage and inspired a generation of young women cricketers to dream of producing such moments for India.

As captain, she experienced the full range of international cricket. India reached the final of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and claimed its first Asian Games gold.

In 2025, Harmanpreet became the first Indian women's captain to lift the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, guiding India to its historic maiden title. She played a crucial role in the semi-final against Australia, scoring 89 and sharing a match-changing 167-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues as India chased down a record 339. India then defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai to create history.

The World Cup triumph was the defining achievement of Harmanpreet's captaincy and one of the most significant moments in the history of Indian women's cricket.

In her communication to the BCCI, Harmanpreet said, “Leading India has been one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life. The responsibility of wearing the India jersey and, above all, having the opportunity to lead my country has given me some of the most cherished moments of my cricketing journey. I would like to sincerely thank the BCCI, the selectors, the coaching staff, support staff, my teammates, and everyone who has stood by me throughout my tenure as captain. I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence that was placed in me and for the opportunities I have received to serve Indian cricket in this role. After careful consideration, I believe that this is the right time for me to hand over the responsibility of captaincy and allow the team to move forward under new leadership. However, my commitment to Indian cricket remains as strong as ever."

"I would like to continue representing the Indian Women’s Cricket Team as a player and contribute to the team’s success in every way I can. I remain fully committed to giving my best on the field and supporting the team, the new leadership and the younger players with the same passion and dedication. I look forward to continuing this journey in the India jersey and contributing to Indian cricket with the same pride, humility and commitment that I have always carried," she said.

The BCCI thanks Harmanpreet Kaur for the responsibility with which she led India, the belief she brought to the team and the contribution she has made to Indian Cricket.

Her final assignment as captain provided another major milestone. In Nagoya, Harmanpreet led India to a second consecutive Asian Games gold medal, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final.

Her tenure also coincided with remarkable longevity. This year, she became the most-capped international player in women's cricket, the first player to appear in 200 T20Is and the first to captain in 150 T20Is.

Mithun Manhas, BCCI President, said, “Harmanpreet Kaur's contribution as captain will always hold a special place in the history of Indian Cricket. She took on the responsibility at an important stage in the growth of women's cricket and helped the Indian team build on the strong foundation laid by those who came before her. Over the years, she led India through some very important moments and helped the team compete with confidence against the best in the world. The World Cup victory in 2025 will undoubtedly be the defining achievement of her captaincy. It was the culmination of years of progress, hard work and belief. Her Asian Games gold medals and the many important victories during her tenure further underline the contribution she has made. On behalf of the BCCI, I thank Harmanpreet for her leadership and the responsibility she has shown throughout her tenure as captain. I am pleased that she will continue to represent India as a player. Her experience, understanding of the game and presence in the dressing room will remain valuable to the Indian team.”

Devajit Saikia, BCCI Honorary Secretary, said, “Harmanpreet, you can be immensely proud of what you have achieved as captain of India. You embraced the responsibility from the very beginning and went on to lead India through some of the most important moments in its journey, while playing an important role in the growth of Indian women's cricket. You experienced the disappointment of falling short, but continued to believe in the team and its ability to achieve more. That is what made the World Cup victory in 2025 so special. You had been part of the journey for many years and eventually had the opportunity to lead India to its first Women's Cricket World Cup title. That will always remain one of the great moments in Indian Cricket. I also appreciate the thought and consideration with which you have taken this decision. You have chosen to hand over the responsibility at a time when you believe the team is ready for a new chapter, while continuing to contribute as a player. Your experience and the example you set for the younger players will remain important to this team. Thank you for everything you have given Indian Cricket as captain, and I look forward to seeing you continue your journey in the India jersey.” (ANI)

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