BCCI adds Gurnoor Brar to Test squad for New Zealand series, Rishabh Pant joins team in Wellington

Wellington [New Zealand], November 14 (ANI): The Men's Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added fast bowler Gurnoor Brar to India's squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning November 19, in Wellington.

Gurnoor will now link up with the Test squad and will not be available for the fifth ODI. The selection committee has decided against naming a replacement for the final ODI. The BCCI further confirmed that, veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the Test squad to participate in ongoing domestic cricket in India.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has joined the members of the Indian Test squad in Wellington.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026 in Wellington. Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India. Gurnoor will now link-up with the members of the Test squad and will not be available for the fifth ODI. There will be no replacement for the final ODI," the statement read.

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Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant – the wicketkeeper-batter – has joined the members of the Test squad in Wellington," the BCCI statement read.

Earlier it was reported that Pant has received fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team after he recovered from a side strain sustained during the Irani Cup in Srinagar, held from October 1 to 4, where he captained the Rest of India side. The wicketkeeper-batter had been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru since October 23. He was named in both India's Test squad for the New Zealand tour and the India A squad for the four-day matches against New Zealand A, subject to fitness clearance.

Pant missed the first two four-day matches between India A and New Zealand A and was initially expected to join the team for the third fixture, played from November 7 to 10. However, his rehabilitation was extended after the BCCI medical team decided that he needed additional time at the CoE for his fitness assessment.

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India, currently facing off against New Zealand in a five-match ODI series with the fifth ODI set to take place on Sunday. Both nations will then face each other in a two-Test series, beginning November 19.

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian side in the Test series, with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain. The squad also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar.

For the fifth ODI, Shreyas Iyer will captain the Indian team, with Ishan Kishan named vice-captain. The squad also features Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

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India’s updated Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Gurnoor Brar.

India’s updated ODI squad for the fifth ODI: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

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