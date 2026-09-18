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Home / Sports / BCCI AGM: Dhumal, Majumdar inducted into IPL Governing Council; IPL 2027 celebrations, centenary plans among key decisions

BCCI AGM: Dhumal, Majumdar inducted into IPL Governing Council; IPL 2027 celebrations, centenary plans among key decisions

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ANI
Updated At : 05:27 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held its 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Friday, with the General Body taking several key decisions concerning the administration and development of Indian cricket.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, board secretary Devajit Saikia, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Saurabh Tiwari and Abhishek Dalmiya were among those who arrived at the venue for the AGM.

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During the meeting, Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar were elected and inducted into the Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

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The General Body also adopted the audited statement of accounts of the BCCI for the financial year 2025-26 and approved the annual budget for FY 2026-27. Auditors for the 2026-27 financial year were also appointed.

The meeting further approved plans to celebrate the 20th edition of the IPL in 2027 on a grand scale. In addition, the BCCI initiated the process for its centenary celebrations in 2028. The centenary programme will be conducted over a year, beginning in December 2027 and continuing throughout 2028, to mark 100 years of the BCCI and Indian cricket's institutional history.

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The General Body also unanimously approved the enhanced payment structure for umpires and match referees and the reclassification of the grades.

The BCCI also constituted a new Internal Committee under its Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy. The General Body approved an update to the BCCI Age Verification Policy as well.

The meeting also included discussions with State Units on measures to support differently-abled cricketers. The discussions focused on providing appropriate facilities and resources to help promote their development and progress in cricket. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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