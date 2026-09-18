BCCI AGM underway in Mumbai; New men’s selection chief appointment on agenda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): The 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is underway at the Board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Friday, with key decisions, including the appointment of a new men’s selection chief, expected to be taken during the meeting.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, board secretary Devajit Saikia, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Saurabh Tiwari and Abhishek Dalmiya were among those who arrived at the venue for the AGM.

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The meeting is also expected to discuss the nomination of India's representative to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The AGM is expected to deliberate on various administrative and governance-related matters concerning Indian cricket.

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The AGM will also consider the BCCI’s audited accounts for the financial year 2025-26, deliberate on the adoption of the annual budget for 2026-27, and take up the appointment of the Board’s auditor.

With India’s squad for the multi-format white-ball home series against the West Indies, beginning later this month, announced on Wednesday, the senior men’s selection panel will now turn its attention to finalising the India and India ‘A’ squads for the tour of New Zealand in October-November.

With questions continuing to surround Rohit Sharma’s future, the veteran batter will once again be in the spotlight during the New Zealand tour. Following a majestic century at Lord’s against England, Rohit retained his place in the squad for the West Indies tour.

India are scheduled to play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests against New Zealand. Meanwhile, India ‘A’ will feature in three unofficial Tests against their New Zealand counterparts from late October, serving as a ‘shadow tour’ ahead of the much-anticipated two-Test series. (ANI)

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