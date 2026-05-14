BCCI announces India A squad for Sri Lanka tri-series, Tilak Varma to lead

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Men's Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the India A squad for the upcoming one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held in June.

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Indian star batter Tilak Varma will lead the side, whereas 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is having a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, has been included in the squad as well.

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Rajasthan Royals (IPL) captain Riyan Parag has been appointed as the vice-captain for the upcoming tri-series in India.

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The squad features a mix of talented and promising domestic performers, including Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Arshad Khan.

The selection highlights India A's continued focus on grooming young talent for future international assignments, with several IPL and domestic performers earning call-ups for the tri-series.

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The tri-series will feature hosts Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A. Following the limited-overs tri-series, India A will also play two multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A, with the squad for the red-ball fixtures to be announced at a later date.

The white-ball series will be played in Dambulla, while the multi-day matches will take place in Galle.

The tri-series in Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on June 9, with the opening match between India A and Sri Lanka A. The second match will be played on June 11, featuring India A against Afghanistan A.

Afghanistan A will take on Sri Lanka A on June 13. The fourth match of the series is set for June 15, with India A facing Sri Lanka A once again, followed by India A playing Afghanistan A on June 17. On June 19, Afghanistan A will meet Sri Lanka A in the sixth match of the tournament.

The group stage will conclude on Sunday, 21 June 2026, with the tri-series Final.

India A squad for the tri-series:

Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan. (ANI)

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