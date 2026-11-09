BCCI announces India Women’s squads for South Africa tour; Mandhana to lead across formats

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women's Selection Committee has announced India's squads for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa in December, with Smriti Mandhana set to lead the side across all three formats.

India will play one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is during the tour, which will begin with the Test match in Gqeberha on December 9.

The ODI series will start on December 16 in Paarl, followed by the second match in Cape Town on December 19 and the third in Bloemfontein on December 22.

The three-match T20I series will begin on December 26 in Benoni. The second and third matches are scheduled to be played in Potchefstroom on December 29 and 30, respectively.

Advertisement

Deepti Sharma has been named vice-captain of the Test and ODI squads, while Shafali Verma will serve as vice-captain in the T20I format.

The Test squad features 15 players, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana and Kranti Gaud.

The ODI squad also comprises 15 players, with Vaishnavi Sharma included in place of Sneh Rana from the Test squad.

Advertisement

The T20I squad has 17 players, with Shafali Verma as vice-captain. Niki Prasad, G. Kamalini, Anushka Sharma, Prema Rawat, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Singh Thakur and Arundhati Reddy are also part of the squad.

India’s Test Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Deepti Sharma [VC], Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare

India’s ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Deepti Sharma [VC], Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Sayali Satghare

Advertisement

India’s T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh [WK], G. Kamalini [WK], Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Sree Charani, Prema Rawat, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)