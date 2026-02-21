DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / BCCI announces structured support for Cricket Association for the Blind in India

BCCI announces structured support for Cricket Association for the Blind in India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a support framework for the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), underlining its commitment to inclusive growth and greater opportunities across Indian cricket, according to a release.

Advertisement

India's visually impaired cricketers have achieved remarkable success on the global stage over the past decade, with multiple Men's World Cup titles and a historic inaugural Women's World Cup triumph, the release said.

Advertisement

Recognising these achievements and the challenges faced by blind cricketers, the BCCI has committed to extending support to both the men's and women's national teams.

Advertisement

The initiative reflects the importance of inclusive growth in cricket, an approach that ICC Chairman Jay Shah has advocated during his tenure as BCCI Honorary Secretary and continues to support in his role at the ICC.

As part of this initiative, the BCCI will provide assistance in terms of international exposure, home series support, venue access.

Advertisement

"International exposure: Provision of international travel for two overseas tournaments annually for both the Men's and Women's teams. Home series support: Provision of accommodation for home and visiting teams during bilateral series hosted in India. Venue access: Access to BCCI-affiliated stadia and grounds for domestic and international fixtures, ensuring high-quality playing conditions and professional match environments," the release said.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas said the achievements of India's visually impaired cricketers are a source of immense pride for the cricketing fraternity.

"Through this support framework, the BCCI aims to strengthen opportunities, infrastructure and exposure for these athletes. Inclusive growth remains central to our vision for the game. We hope this support will further empower the teams to pursue excellence with confidence and inspire many more to take up the sport. The BCCI remains committed to playing its part in ensuring that cricket continues to be a game for all."

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said: "The BCCI remains committed to supporting initiatives that expand access to the game. Extending this support to CABI is an important step in ensuring that visually impaired cricketers have the facilities and assistance needed to compete with confidence both at home and overseas. The opportunity to benefit from BCCI-supported infrastructure and match environments will further enhance their experience and help raise professional standards across blind cricket in India."

The BCCI looks forward to working with CABI in advancing these initiatives and creating greater opportunities for cricket for the blind in India, the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts