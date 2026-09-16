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Home / Sports / BCCI announces WPL 2027 schedule; 5th edition to begin on January 14, Player Auction set for October 28

BCCI announces WPL 2027 schedule; 5th edition to begin on January 14, Player Auction set for October 28

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the key dates for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027, with the fifth edition scheduled to be played from January 14 to February 7, 2027, according to the WPL media advisory.

As the biggest T20 league in women’s cricket, the WPL has established itself as a significant platform for the growth of the sport, bringing together leading players from India and around the world while creating opportunities for emerging talent to perform at the highest level.

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The first milestone ahead of the new season will be the Player Retention deadline on 28 September 2026. The five franchises will have the opportunity to retain players from their existing squads as they begin putting their combinations in place for the new season.

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The next phase of squad building will take place at the WPL Player Auction on 28 October 2026. The auction will be held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, where the five franchises will look to complete and strengthen their squads for the upcoming edition, according to the media advisory.

Notably, the 2026 WPL edition was played from January 9 to February 5, with the first match played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

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RCB eventually clinched the WPL 2026 title, becoming the second team to win the competition twice after Mumbai Indians, who claimed the inaugural 2023 edition and the 2025 title. RCB had previously won the tournament in 2024. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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