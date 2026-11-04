BCCI announces WPL 2027 schedule; fifth edition to begin on January 14

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), scheduled from 14 January to 7 February 2027.

The tournament will be staged across Vadodara and Mumbai, with 11 matches to be played at each venue.

Advertisement

The new season will get underway in Vadodara on Thursday, 14 January, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening fixture. The Vadodara leg will run until 24 January, featuring 11 matches as the five teams begin their campaign in the race for the title, according to a release.

Advertisement

The action will then shift to Mumbai, where the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium will host the remaining 11 matches from 26 January. The league stage will continue until 3 February, setting up the contest for a place in the Playoffs.

The race for the title will intensify with the Eliminator on Friday, 5 February, when the teams finishing second and third on the points table will compete for a place in the Final. The team topping the league standings will qualify directly for the title clash, scheduled for Sunday, 7 February, at the Brabourne Stadium.

Advertisement

All 22 matches of the WPL 2027, including the Playoffs, will begin at 7:30 PM IST. With the five franchises set to compete across two venues, the fifth edition promises another exciting contest for the coveted WPL title.

WPL 2027 schedule

Vadodara leg

- January 14: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

- January 15: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

- January 16: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- January 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

- January 18: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

- January 19: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

- January 20: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

- January 21: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

- January 22: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- January 23: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

- January 24: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Mumbai leg

- January 26: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- January 27: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

- January 28: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

- January 29: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

- January 30: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

- January 31: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- February 1: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

- February 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

- February 3: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

Playoffs

- February 5: Eliminator

- February 7: Final

All matches will be played at 7:30 PM IST, with the Vadodara leg hosted in Vadodara and the second league phase and playoffs taking place at Mumbai's Cricket Club of India (CCI).

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kiran Navgire, Kirstie Gordon, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Nazma Khan, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Uma Kashvi.

Gujarat Giants: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, G Kamalini, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Orla Prendergast, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Samaira Raghav, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.

Mumbai Indians: Akshita Bhagat, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Bharti Rawal, Disha Kasat, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Latika Inamdar, Natalie Sciver, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Saanika Chalke, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Shweta Sehrawat, Tara Norris, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Arundhati Reddy, Chloe Tryon, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Lauren Bell, Nadine De Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh.

UP Warriorz: Asha Sobhana, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Harleen Deol, Kathryn Bryce, Kranti Goud, Manali Dakshini, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Sahana Pawar, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sneh Rana, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Molineux, Sushma Verma. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)