BCCI chief Manhas, Gambhir, KL Rahul, Mithali Raj congratulate Jay Shah on second term as ICC chair

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), President Mithun Manhas, India head coach Gautam Gambhir and several other cricketers congratulated Jay Shah on his unopposed reappointment as International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman for a second consecutive term.

BCCI congratulated Shah on his unopposed reappointment for a second term as ICC Chair, wishing him continued success in taking cricket to greater heights globally.

"Congratulations to Mr Jay Shah, who has been reappointed unopposed for a second term as ICC Chairman at the global governing body's Board meetings in Bali. May you continue to achieve success in your endeavours and take cricket to greater heights across all spheres," BCCI wrote in an X post.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/2122212409255575932?a=JSoG5f91Ys3MFXWzUms&s=20

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BCCI President Mithun Manhas extended his wishes to Shah on his re-election, praising his leadership, vision and contributions to cricket’s growth and global recognition. He also extended his best wishes for Shah’s second term, expressing confidence that he would take world cricket to greater heights.

"Heartiest congratulations @JayShah bhai on your well-deserved re-election as Chairman of the International Cricket Council @ICC. Your leadership, clarity of vision and unwavering commitment to the game of cricket. Your journey has been truly inspiring for the way you have contributed to the growth and global recognition of the sport," Manhas wrote in an X post.

"It gives me immense pleasure personally and on behalf of @BCCI, our heartfelt congratulations, admiration and best wishes for your continued success. May this tenure bring you even greater achievements and opportunities to take world cricket to new heights," he added.

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https://x.com/MithunManhas/status/2122200804836941957?a=gW43OPpJxwKRCsQV-no&s=20

Head coach Gambhir also congratulated Shah on his second term as ICC Chair, highlighting the trust in his leadership and wishing him success in taking cricket to greater heights.

"Congratulations @JayShah bhai on another well-deserved term as ICC Chairman! The trust in your leadership speaks for itself. Here’s to taking cricket to greater heights!" Gambhir wrote in an X post.

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https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/2122213320338083997?a=IuekF-VZqBFzz9gtMHQ&s=20

Indian batter KL Rahul extended his congratulations to Jay Shah on his reappointment as ICC Chair, expressing his confidence in Shah’s leadership and optimism about cricket reaching greater heights under his continued tenure.

"Congratulations, Jay bhai, excited to see you take cricket to even greater heights," Rahul wrote in an X post.

https://x.com/klrahul/status/2122215793345839495?a=FRzMFrzAFcVlmWPbbw0&s=20

Former India captain and legendary batter Mithali Raj also congratulated Jay Shah on his reappointment as ICC Chair, praising his vision and commitment to expanding cricket globally and creating greater opportunities for the growth of women’s cricket.

"Congratulations, @JayShah Sir, on your re-appointment as ICC Chairman. Your vision and commitment to taking cricket to newer horizons, while creating meaningful opportunities for the growth of the women’s game, have been significant. Wishing you continued success as you lead cricket into its next chapter," Raj wrote in an X post.

https://x.com/M_Raj03/status/2122210385751413167?a=3J3nGUBMoaFuIwPxBMU&s=20

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh extended his best wishes to Jay Shah on his second term as ICC Chair, praising his passion and dedication to cricket while expressing hope that he would take the game to newer audiences and greater heights.

"Heartiest congratulations, @JayShah bhai, on your second term as ICC Chairman! Wishing you continued success as you take cricket to newer audiences and greater heights. Your passion and dedication to the game are truly inspiring. All the very best for the journey ahead!" Singh wrote in an X post.

https://x.com/harbhajan_singh/status/2122218313665421790?a=g21D72x6nzx-WYRKkHY&s=20

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also extended his best wishes to Jay Shah on his second term as ICC Chair, expressing hope that he would continue expanding cricket’s global reach and introducing the sport to new audiences worldwide.

"⁠Congratulations, @JayShah bhai, on your second term as ICC Chairman. Wishing you the very best as you continue working towards taking cricket to new audiences across the world," Dhawan also wrote in an X post.

https://x.com/SDhawan25/status/2122216705435087327?a=qFcoU-UzPyB8I_bhVkQ&s=20

Shah's reappointment reflects the Board's confidence in his leadership and ensures continuity at a crucial juncture for international cricket, with global expansion, increasing fan engagement and commercial development remaining key priorities on the ICC's strategic agenda. (ANI)

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