BCCI condemns incident of Aussie women cricketers facing "inappropriate behaviour"

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed his discontent with the "unfortunate" incident in which two Australian players competing at the ongoing Women's World Cup allegedly faced "inappropriate behaviour" in Indore.

Saikia expressed his displeasure about the entire incident and praised the State Police for its swift action and told ANI, "Very unfortunate incident, and this type of incident brings disrepute. I appreciate the State police for their prompt action to nab the culprit. Let the law take its course to punish the culprit."

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiyan confirmed that on Thursday, around 11 am, two Australian women's cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe. It was during this phase that the two Australian cricketers suffered from "inappropriate behaviour" by the accused, Aqeel, who hails from Azad Nagar.

"The Security officers of the women's Australian Cricket Team filed a complaint that two members of the team faced inappropriate behaviour. An FIR was registered, and the accused was identified and arrested following an Intensive Strategic Operation. The accused Aqueel is a resident of Azadnagar. He has been charged under sections 74 and 78 of the BNS. The incident occurred around 11 am on 23rd October, when members of the women's Australian Cricket Team were walking towards a cafe from their hotel. We are examining if there were any shortfalls in the security protocols," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi weighed in on the "disgraceful" act and highlighted the failure to provide safe spaces for women.

"Disgraceful. We boast about economic growth, but, we continue to fail providing safe spaces for women. What a shameful act," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X.

The Indor Police are investigating the security protocol loophole that may have led to the incident. (ANI)

