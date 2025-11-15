BCCI confirms skipper Gill sustained neck spasm while batting on day two of Kolkata Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India]. November 15 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Indian skipper Shubman Gill suffered a neck spasm following his sweep shot for a boundary during day two of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, with the decision set to be taken today on his further participation in the match.

During the 35th over of the match, Gill took to the field after Washington Sundar's dismissal and played an aggressive sweep for a four on the third delivery he faced. However, after that, he was seen holding his neck and looked in pain. He was taken back to the pavillion, and he retired hurt.

A statement issued by BCCI on their X handle said, "Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress."

🚨 Update 🚨 Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress. Updates ▶️ https://t.co/okTBo3qxVH #TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/ivd9LVsvZj — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2025

At the end of the first session on day two, India was 138/4, with Ravindra Jadeja (11*) and Dhruv Jurel unbeaten. Rishabh Pant (27 in 24 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Washington Sundar (29 in 82 balls, with two fours and a six) failed to convert their starts into something big, while skipper Shubman Gill had retired hurt after pain in his neck following a sweep shot for four.

India had resumed the action at 37/1, trailing by 122 runs in response to South Africa's first innings total of 159. Rahul (13*) and Washington Sundar (6*) were unbeaten.

Earlier on day one, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite a half-century partnership between openers Aiden Markram (31 in 48 balls, with five fours and a six) and Ryan Rickelton (23 in 22 balls, with four boundaries), the current WTC champions just could not battle the pace and class of Jasprit Bumrah (5/27) and Mohammed Siraj (2/47) and were skittled out for 159 runs.

India ended the first day at 37/1, with Marco Jansen getting Yashasvi Jaiswal for 12. (ANI)

