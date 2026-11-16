BCCI congratulates Jay Shah on his reappointment as ICC Chair for second term

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Jay Shah on his unopposed reappointment as Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second term.

The ICC Board confirmed his reappointment following a proposal by its directors at the Board meetings in Bali, Indonesia, according to a media release by the BCCI.

Shah's reappointment is a recognition of his contribution to cricket and the confidence the ICC Board has placed in his leadership, as per the BCCI release. His tenure as BCCI Honorary Secretary from 2019 to 2024 saw several important decisions and initiatives that have helped shape the present landscape of Indian cricket.

The launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL) was among the most significant developments during this period, giving women's cricket in India a major professional platform and opening up new opportunities for players. The introduction of pay parity in international match fees for contracted women cricketers was another landmark decision.

Advertisement

The Test Cricket Incentive Scheme for Senior Men, a substantial increase in prize money across domestic tournaments and the development of the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru were other important steps towards strengthening Indian cricket. India also hosted the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 during his tenure, which became the most-attended cricket tournament in history.

Since assuming charge as ICC Chair in December 2024, Shah has overseen a significant period for international cricket, according to the press release.

The return of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2025 after an eight-year gap, the grand success of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, which set new benchmarks in attendance and viewership, and the blockbuster ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, have been among the major highlights of his first term. The continued rise of women's cricket and the growing reach of the game across new markets and audiences have further added to this period of progress.

Advertisement

A particularly significant milestone for cricket will be its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, 128 years after the sport last featured at the Olympics. Shah played a key role as part of the ICC's Olympics Working Group in securing cricket's place in the LA28 programme. This will be a defining phase for the game, and Shah's leadership will be instrumental in guiding the preparations, building global interest and ensuring that the opportunity presented by the Olympics translates into lasting growth for cricket. The inclusion of both men's and women's T20 competitions makes this an equally important moment for the growth of the women's game.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas congratulated Jay Shah on his unopposed reappointment as ICC Chair, crediting his experience at every level of Indian cricket for his leadership and saying his tenure at the BCCI strengthened the game from grassroots to elite levels. He said the ICC Board's decision reflected members' confidence in Shah and assured the BCCI's support during his new term.

“I congratulate Mr. Jay Shah on being reappointed, unopposed, as ICC Chair. He worked at every level of Indian cricket before taking on the global role, and that grounding shows in how he leads. His years at the BCCI saw the game strengthened from the grassroots to the elite level, and he has brought the same outlook to the ICC. The Board’s decision, at a time of such change for the sport, reflects the confidence ICC members have in him. The BCCI wishes him well for the term ahead and stands ready to support the ICC in its work,” he said as quoted in the BCCI media release

Advertisement

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla congratulated Jay Shah on his second term as ICC Chair, calling it a proud moment for Indian cricket. He highlighted cricket's return to the Olympics at LA28 and said Shah's leadership would be crucial in guiding the sport through the coming years.

“It is a proud moment for Indian cricket. Mr. Jay Shah’s second term as ICC Chair comes as the game prepares to return to the Olympics at LA28, which could introduce cricket to audiences it has never reached. Indian cricket has contributed a great deal to the world game, through its players, its administrators and its passionate supporters, and it is gratifying to see that contribution recognised once again. The coming years will call for patience and careful planning, and I am confident the game is in capable hands. My best wishes to him,” he said.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said Jay Shah's unopposed reappointment reflected the ICC Board's confidence in his leadership. He credited Shah's first term with expanding the global cricket calendar, strengthening development pathways, creating opportunities for Associate Members and supporting women's cricket. He also welcomed Shah's continued leadership as cricket prepares for its return to the Olympics.

He said, “An unopposed reappointment is a strong endorsement from the ICC Board, and Mr. Jay Shah has earned it. During his first term, the ICC has taken important steps to expand the global calendar and strengthen development and qualification pathways, creating greater opportunities for Associate Members and emerging cricket nations. The Board has also reaffirmed its commitment to the women’s game, which is welcome news for players in India and elsewhere. Cricket is now heading back to the Olympics, and it is great to see him leading the game into that chapter. We are delighted that he will continue, and on behalf of the BCCI, I wish him every success.”

BCCI Joint Secretary Prabhtej Bhatia said: “My warm congratulations to Mr. Jay Shah on his reappointment as ICC Chair for a second term. What distinguishes his leadership is that he builds structures that last. At the BCCI, the WPL gave women's cricket a professional platform, while equal international match fees and higher domestic prize money backed the players who sustain the game at every level. At the ICC, the focus on expanding the women's game and creating more opportunities through global competitions has continued. With cricket returning to the Olympics at LA28, the foundations are now in place for the game to grow in markets where it is still new. I wish him every success in the years ahead. ”

BCCI Treasurer A. Raghuram Bhat said: “Many congratulations to Mr. Jay Shah. Throughout his time at the BCCI, the emphasis was on investing in the game’s foundations, from better facilities such as the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to stronger support for domestic cricket and its players. The ICC has set out a commitment to sustainable commercial growth, and that kind of disciplined planning will matter as the game expands. I wish him the very best.”

IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal said: “I worked closely with Mr. Jay Shah during his years at the BCCI, and I saw how seriously he approached the game’s commercial and competitive growth, including the IPL’s record media rights deal. He combined ambition with close attention to detail, and he was always open to new ideas that could benefit players and fans alike. Leagues like the IPL and the WPL have shown how a strong competition can lift an entire ecosystem. I congratulate him on his reappointment and wish him continued success.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)