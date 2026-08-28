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Home / Sports / BCCI dissatisfied with facilities in Japan, could send 'B' team for Asian Games: Board source

BCCI dissatisfied with facilities in Japan, could send 'B' team for Asian Games: Board source

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ANI
Updated At : 11:48 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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By Vipul Kashyap

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New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Team India could be sending a 'B' team for the upcoming Asian Games cricket tournament due to dissatisfaction of the BCCI and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) with the arrangements and facilities in Japan, as per a BCCI source.

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The Asian Games will start from September 19 onwards in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The men's cricket tournament is scheduled from September 24 to October 3, while the women's tournament is scheduled from September 17 to 22.

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A source from BCCI told ANI that the board and ACC are not satisfied with the facilities and arrangements for cricketers in Japan, and an observer from BCCI could be sent there. If the facilities are not found to be up to the mark, BCCI could consider sending a 'B' team to the competition.

The source told ANI, "BCCI and ACC are not happy with the facilities and arrangements in Japan, and the board will send an observer there. The observer will submit its report to us, and if arrangements are not up to the mark, we could consider sending a B team there. We told Japan Olympics officials during the ACC in a meeting that the dressing rooms were set up in tents and washrooms were just 500 m away from those tents, which has created an unsatisfying situation for the players. Also, the hotel rooms are really small, and it is a big concern."

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Team India secured a gold medal in the previous edition at Hangzhou, China, back in 2023, adjudged winners on the basis of a higher seeding over Afghanistan after the final was washed out. They have named a full-strength line-up for the competition, including skipper Shreyas Iyer, the left-handed batting quartet of Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma and star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

India men's T20I squad for Asian Games

-Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah.

The Indian women's squad is led by Harmanpreet Kaur and features several big names who are regulars at the senior level.

Indian women's T20I squad for Asian Games

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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