New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) felicitated India's five World Cup-winning teams at the Naman Awards, in a grand celebration of the country's recent cricketing success in New Delhi on Sunday.

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The U19 Women's World Cup winners, led by Niki Prasad, followed by the U19 men's champions, led by Ayush Mhatre, as they took the stage to thunderous applause.

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India's U19 Women's team were felicitated by former Indian players Sudha Shah and Shubhangi Kulkarni, while the Men's U19 World Cup winning squad was felicitated by Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal.

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The Champions Trophy winners, led by Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir, took their bow. Harmanpreet Kaur led out the Women's World Cup champs, followed by the Men's T20 World Cup winners, who received a hero's welcome.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winning team was felicitated by BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Hon Secretary Devajit Saikia, and the prestigious felicitation of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 winners was done by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla and Joint Secretary Prabhtej Bhatia.

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India stayed unbeaten throughout the 2025 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup and beat South Africa by nine wickets in the final to secure the title.

After the U19 women's team's triumph, India's senior men's team, led by Rohit Sharma, won the Champions Trophy 2025, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai. Rohit starred with 76 off 83, earning Player of the Match as India went unbeaten to claim their 3rd Champions Trophy title.

In November last year, the India Women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur's created history by winning their maiden ICC title, beating South Africa by 52 runs in the Women's World Cup final in Navi Mumbai.

2026 kicked off with a bang for Indian cricket as India stormed to a record 6th U19 World Cup title, thrashing England by 100 runs in the Harare final. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed 175 off 80 balls, while captain Ayush Mhatre chipped in with 53 as India piled up 411/9 in 50 overs. England fought through, but India bowled them out for 311 in 40.2 overs.

Earlier this month, India won the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, thrashing New Zealand by 96 runs in the final. Batting first, India posted a massive 255/5, courtesy of Sanju Samson's 89 off 46 balls and Ishan Kishan's 54 off 25.

While chasing, New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah starring with 4/15 and Axar Patel chipping in with 3/27. (ANI)

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