The BCCI on Tuesday invited applications for filling up the vacant position in the men's selection committee following the exit of Ajit Agarkar, who was also the chairman of the five-member panel.

Agarkar's tenure ended on October 4, with the former India pacer having informed the Indian cricket board after its Annual General Meeting on September 18 that he would not seek an extension to his contract.

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Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is currently the interim chairman of selectors for the men's team, with Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra and RP Singh being the other members.

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"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for one position on its Men's Selection Committee," the BCCI said on its website.

The deadline to apply for the position is October 14.

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The 40-year-old Ojha, who played 24 Tests, could be appointed the full-time chairman of selectors on the basis of seniority if the BCCI's choice of candidate for that position had played a fewer number of Test matches than the former left-arm spinner.

If Parthiv Patel, whose name has been doing the rounds for joining the selection panel, comes in, he would then trump Ojha in terms of seniority as the wicketkeeper-batter played 25 Tests for India.

The Board's requirements for applicants remained the same, stating that candidates should have played a minimum of 7 Tests, 30 First-Class matches, or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches, along with the condition of having retired from the game at least five years previously.

"Any person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee, as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, for a cumulative period of five years will not be eligible to be a member of the Men's Selection Committee," the BCCI said.

The system of appointing a selector from each zone is no longer a rule of thumb for the BCCI, as the men's selection panel has recently included up to two selectors from the same zone at the same time.

The key responsibilities mentioned in the board's invitation includes identification and developing a strong bench strength apart from selecting the "best possible senior national men's team".

The role will require the applicant to scout and assess players for the national team through their domestic and international matches, contributing to the selection and development of the national side.

The selector would also be "attending team meetings and travelling to watch domestic and international matches, as required", along with preparing and providing quarterly evaluation reports on team's performance to the Apex Council of BCCI, and addressing media on team selection.