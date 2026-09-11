DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / BCCI invites applications for Head of Sports Science &amp; Medicine at Centre of Excellence

BCCI invites applications for Head of Sports Science & Medicine at Centre of Excellence

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:42 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday has invited applications for the position of Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

The successful candidate will provide strategic and operational leadership to BCCI’s Sports Science and Medicine services across its elite cricket and CoE programmes, according to a BCCI release.

Advertisement

The role will also involve line management of the Head of Physiotherapy (CoE), Team India Head of Physiotherapy, Head S&C (CoE) and Team India S&C, while working closely with National and CoE coaches, Cricket Education and other performance specialists to deliver integrated support programmes for Indian players.

Advertisement

The position will have a key focus on player welfare, injury prevention and rehabilitation, physical development, research, innovation and the adoption of relevant technologies and services.

The Head of Sports Science and Medicine will be responsible for developing and implementing the strategic vision, objectives and framework for the BCCI’s Sports Science and Medicine department, including clinical and medical governance, service delivery, risk management and player welfare.

Advertisement

The role will involve providing strategic and operational leadership to the Sports Science and Medicine team and working closely with the Head Cricket – CoE, National Coaches, Cricket Education and other performance specialists to deliver integrated support programmes for Indian players.

The Head will oversee programmes related to injury prevention and risk reduction, player recovery and rehabilitation, athlete development, illness and wellness management, and long-term physical development. The role will also drive performance benchmarking, quality management, research and innovation, including the development of the department’s research wing and partnerships with leading sports and medical institutions.

In addition, the Head will oversee departmental planning, budgeting, performance management and professional development, while ensuring high standards of service delivery across BCCI programmes. The role will also require the incumbent to serve as a spokesperson on performance-related matters, as required. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts