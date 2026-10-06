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Home / Sports / BCCI invites applications for one Men’s Selection Committee post

BCCI invites applications for one Men’s Selection Committee post

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ANI
Updated At : 10:36 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for one position on its Men’s Selection Committee.

The selected member will be responsible for selecting the Senior National Men’s Team across Tests, ODIs, T20Is and other formats, while also contributing to talent identification and the development of a strong bench strength.

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“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for one position on its Men’s Selection Committee. The member of the Men’s Selection Committee will be responsible for selecting the Senior National Men’s Team for representation in Tests, One Day Internationals, Twenty20 Internationals and any other format. The Committee will also play an important role in identifying talent and developing a strong bench strength for the Senior National Men’s Team,” as per a statement from BCCI.

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According to the BCCI, the selection committee member will be required to assess players through domestic and international matches, attend team meetings and travel to matches as required.

The member will also prepare quarterly evaluation reports on the team’s performance for the BCCI Apex Council and address the media on team selection.

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The committee member will also be responsible for appointing the captain of the team across formats.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must have played a minimum of seven Tests, or 30 First-Class matches, or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches.

Applicants must have retired from cricket at least five years ago to be eligible for the position.

The BCCI further stated that any person who has served on a Cricket Committee, as defined under its Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations, for a cumulative period of five years will not be eligible for appointment to the Men’s Selection Committee. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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