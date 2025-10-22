Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday invited quotations from reputed entities to acquire the 'Official Partner Rights' for the Women's Premier League (WPL), through a tender process, according to a media advisory from the league.

Accordingly, the BCCI is issuing the Request for Quotations for Official Partner Rights for Women's Premier League ("RFQ"), which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of quotations. The RFQ will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

"Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFQ to rfq@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in ANNEXURE A. It is clarified that the RFQ documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFQ fee," it said.

"Any Interested Party wishing to submit a quotation is required to purchase the RFQ. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, only quotations for 'Product Categories' not listed as: (i) Blocked Product Categories; or (ii) Prohibited Product Categories in Annexure B to this RFQ will be eligible. Any quotation for a Blocked Product Category or Prohibited Product Category is ineligible, and will be treated as non-compliant. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFQ does not entitle any person to submit a quotation," the advisory added.

BCCI reserved the right to cancel or amend the RFQ process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason, the WPL media advisory added.

Annexure A:

The RFQ documents can be purchased as per the following procedure:

1. If the purchasing entity is an Indian entity:

Payment of Rs. 1,00,000 + 18,000 (GST), i.e., Total Rs 1,18,000 is to be made to the registered bank account.

2. If the purchasing entity is a foreign entity:

Payment of USD 1,140 is to be made to the registered bank account.

Once the payment is made, the payment confirmation is required to be shared by email to rfq@bcci.tv with the subject line "Confirmation of Payment of RFQ Fee for Official Partner Rights for Women's Premier League" along with the name of the party.

It is clarified that the RFQ documents shall be shared only upon receiving the payment and the details as mentioned above. It is further clarified that the RFQ must be purchased by the entity that is desiring to bid.

Annexure B:

1. Blocked Product Categories: The following Product Categories are blocked on account of the BCCI having existing sponsors within the said Product Categories for WPL:

Financial Services & Banking;

Passenger Vehicles (Four-Wheeler Automobile);

Water Solutions, Water Pipes & Accessories; and

Nutrition

2. Prohibited Product Categories: The following list of Product Categories are not permitted under the RFQ:

Alcohol Products.

Betting.

Cryptocurrency.

Real Money Gaming/ Online Money Gaming.

Tobacco. (ANI)

