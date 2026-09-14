BCCI, MI, CSK wish Suryakumar Yadav on 36th birthday

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Monday extended birthday wishes to former Men in Blue T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, celebrating his achievements and contributions to Indian cricket.

Suryakumar, who was born in September 1990, turned 36 on his birthday this year.

Advertisement

Suryakumar has achieved several milestones in his career, including winning the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award in 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement

The former India T20I captain reached the No 1 position in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings in October 2022 and registered 910 rating points in January 2023, among the highest-ever ratings recorded in the format.

The right-handed batter played a key role in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph and later led the team to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, making India the first side to successfully defend the title. Under his captaincy, India also won the T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

Advertisement

On his 36th birthday, the BCCI highlighted Suryakumar’s international career and his role in India’s recent T20 success while wishing the flamboyant batter on his birthday.

"151 Int'l matches, 4053 Int'l runs, ICC Men's T20 WC 2024 winner, Winning Captain of ICC Men's T20 WC 2026. Here's wishing the innovative & flamboyant @surya_14kumar a very Happy Birthday," the BCCI wrote on X.

1️⃣5️⃣1️⃣ Int'l matches 🙌 4️⃣0️⃣5️⃣3️⃣ Int'l runs 👏 ICC Men's T20 WC 2024 winner 🏆 Winning Captain of ICC Men's T20 WC 2026 🏆 Here's wishing the innovative & flamboyant @surya_14kumar a very Happy Birthday 🎂🥳#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8sXKVJD5Hd — BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2026

Suryakumar’s IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, also shared a special message for their star batter, urging fans to send their wishes.

"Aaj apne Surya दादा ka budday hai! Sab log jaldi se replies mein wishes daal do!," Mumbai Indians posted on X.

Aaj apne Surya दादा ka budday hai! 🎂🥳 Sab log jaldi se replies mein wishes daal do! 💙 pic.twitter.com/710cTfGum2 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 14, 2026

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings also joined in to wish the India skipper, praising his cheerful personality.

"The man with a smile, always Happy birthday to everyone’s favourite, Surya!" CSK wrote on X.

The man with a smile, always 💛 Happy birthday to everyone’s favourite, Surya! 🥳🎂#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/6LC8EaUgIh — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 14, 2026

Suryakumar has been one of India’s most influential batters, known for his innovative stroke play and aggressive approach. He has represented India in 151 international matches and has scored over 4,000 international runs.

The right-handed batter was part of India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024-winning squad and led the team to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title as captain. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)