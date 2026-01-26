BCCI mourns the passing of former President I.S. Bindra

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday expressed its deep sorrow at the sad demise of Inderjit Singh Bindra, former BCCI President, who passed away in New Delhi on January 25 at the age of 84.

Bindra was one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket administration, whose vision and leadership helped shape the way the game is governed in the country and represented on the international stage.

His association with cricket administration spanned over four decades, during which he served Indian cricket with distinction at both the national and state levels, according to a BCCI release.

During his tenure as BCCI President from 1993 to 1996, Bindra played a key role in strengthening India's position within the international cricketing fraternity.

He was also a long-serving President of the Punjab Cricket Association (1978-2014), where his commitment to infrastructure development and grassroots growth left a legacy that continues to shape the game in the state. In recognition of his enduring contribution, the PCA Stadium in Mohali was renamed the I.S. Bindra Stadium in 2015 in his honour.

Bindra, along with former presidents the late N.K.P. Salve and the late Jagmohan Dalmiya, played a pivotal role in bringing the 1987 ICC Cricket World Cup to the subcontinent, the first time the tournament was held outside England after three successive editions. The Dalmiya-Bindra era also ensured that India hosted the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup, further cementing the country's place at the centre of the global game.

Together, they laid the foundation for Indian cricket's commercial strength and unlocked the full potential of broadcast rights during the rise of satellite television, a transformation that reshaped the media and broadcasting landscape across the country.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas said, "Mr I.S. Bindra was a visionary administrator whose leadership helped redefine India's role in world cricket. His contributions went far beyond governance as he helped build systems and institutions that continue to serve players, administrators and the game itself to this day. The BCCI mourns the loss of a true stalwart of Indian cricket administration."

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "Indian cricket has lost one of its most influential architects. Mr Bindra's commitment to the game, his administrative foresight and his passion for creating enduring infrastructure have left a legacy that will be remembered with deep respect across the cricketing fraternity. On behalf of the BCCI, I extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Bindra's family, friends and the entire cricketing fraternity during this time of profound grief."

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI, said, "Mr Bindra had a clear understanding of what it would take to make Indian cricket financially strong and sustainable. His focus on sound governance and smarter commercial structures helped lay the foundation for the game's long-term growth. He set a high benchmark for administrators through a forward-looking approach that continues to benefit the sport."

Prabhtej Bhatia, Joint Secretary, BCCI, said, "Mr I.S. Bindra's impact on Indian cricket went well beyond the roles he held. He believed in building strong systems from the grassroots to the highest level, and his work continues to shape how the game is run and experienced across the country."

A. Raghuram Bhat, Treasurer, BCCI, said "Mr I.S. Bindra brought clarity, balance and a steady hand to every position he held. His legacy lives on not just in the milestones achieved but in the professional standards he helped establish within Indian cricket. Those values continue to guide the way the game is administered at every level." (ANI)

