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Home / Sports / BCCI Naman Awards: Shubman Gill expresses gratitude after Best International Cricketer honour

BCCI Naman Awards: Shubman Gill expresses gratitude after Best International Cricketer honour

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ANI
Updated At : 03:50 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Shubman Gill expressed gratitude after he was awarded the Polly Umrigar Award (Best International Cricketer - Men) for the 2024-25 season, at the prestigious BCCI Naman Awards 2026, on Sunday in the national capital.

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Star Indian cricketer and ODI and Test teams' captain thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and expressed that receiving the Polly Umrigar Award was a great honour, noting that many legends have won it before him.

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He credited India's cricketing achievement of last year to the collective effort of the team and thanked his teammates, as well as his parents and family, for their constant support in his journey.

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"Firstly, thank you, BCCI. Many other greats and many legends have received this award. So, it's a great honour to be here. I think what we have been able to achieve last year as an Indian cricket group has been tremendous. Five ICC trophies, I dont think it has ever happened. And I wanna thank my teammates. Without them, it would not have been possible. Also, my parents and all my family members who helped me get here where I am," Gill said in a video posted by Star Sports on X.

Notably, this marked the second time that Gill has been named the Best International Cricketer - Men at the Naman Awards. He also received the award for the 2022-24 season.

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Shubman Gill had an outstanding 2025 for India, especially in the Test format. During India's tour of England, he led by example in the five-Test series, emerging as India's top run-scorer with 754 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 75.40. His tally included four centuries, with a highest score of 269. Gill also emerged as the highest run-getter in the world for the year 2025, amassing 983 runs in nine matches at an average of 70.21.

The 26-year-old also made an important contribution to India's successful Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. He scored an unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh in India's opening match in the tournament. He ended the tournament with 188 runs at an average of 47, finishing as India's third-highest run-scorer. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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