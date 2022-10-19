BCCI, PCB on collison course over Asia Cup

PTI

Mumbai, October 18

BCCI secretary Jay Shah today made it clear that India will play the Asia Cup next year at a neutral venue.

The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hard ball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events — PCB source

The 2023 edition, which will be played in the 50-over format, has been allotted to Pakistan as per the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) executive board's decision.

"We have decided to play at a neutral venue," Shah said after the conclusion of the BCCI AGM.

The Asia Cup being held at neutral venues is not unprecedented as Shah also happens to be the ACC president.

Tit for tat?

Reacting strongly to Shah's statement, Pakistan threatened to pull out of next year's ODI World Cup in India.

Sources close to PCB chairman Ramiz Raja indicated that one of the options that they are mulling after Shah's statement is to pull out of the marquee event in India.

"The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hard ball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events," a senior PCB source said.

India does play Pakistan at the global and continental events but haven't travelled to the neighbouring country since the 2008 Asia Cup, while Pakistan last came to India for a short six-match white-ball bilateral series in 2012.

When contacted, PCB declined to give an official reaction to Shah's statement.

"We have nothing to say at the moment but yes we will look at things and take up this matter at appropriate forums like the ICC board meeting in Melbourne next month," a spokesperson said.