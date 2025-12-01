BCCI president Manhas hails Team India for win over South Africa at Ranchi

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas hailed Team India, particularly star players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav for their superb show during a close 17-run win during the first ODI against South Africa at Ranchi.

Be it the 'Ro-Ko' show, the signature fighting spirit of South Africans or Kuldeep Yadav's spin web, the crowd at Ranchi was a witness to this all during the first ODI of the three-match series.

Taking to X, Manhas wrote, "A stellar of an inning from Virat and well supported by Rohit & Rahul put India in a commanding position. Special contributions from Kuldeep and Harshit Rana help India take the 1-0 lead over SA @BCCI. Well done the men in Blue !! IndiaVs SA"

In the match, SA put India into bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed after a promising start for a 16-ball 18, Rohit (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Virat enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run second-wicket stand. India lost their way in the middle, with Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) and Washington Sundar (13) dismissed in quick succession and India at 200/4.

But a partnership of 76 runs between KL (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and a six) and Virat and later a 65-run stand for KL with Jadeja (32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took India to 349/8 in 50 overs.

During the run-chase, SA lost three quick wickets to Indian pacers and stared at a defeat at 11/3. A 66-run stand between Tony de Zorzi (39 in 37 balls, with seven fours) and Matthew Breetzke brought some stability. Dewald Brevis also played a fine cameo of 37 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes, but half their side was gone at 130 runs.

From there, a 97-run stand between Breetzke (72 in 80 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (80 in 39 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) threatened to take away the game from India, but a timely Kuldeep Yadav intervention removed both, reducing SA to 227/8. But Corbin Bosch (67 in 51 balls, with five fours and four sixes) kept the fight alive alongside the lower order, taking SA near the touching distance of a win, but they fell short by 17 runs. Harshit Rana (3/65) was also fine with the ball.

India is 1-0 up in the series. Virat took the 'Player of the Match' honours. (ANI)

