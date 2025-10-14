New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas lauded Team India for their commanding performance in the recently concluded Test series against the West Indies, which the hosts won 2-0. Manhas particularly praised the efforts of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Kuldeep Yadav, who were instrumental in India's triumph in the second Test.

Gill and Jaiswal both scored centuries, while Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings to set up India's win.

Manhas said on X, "Top performance from @ShubmanGill, Yashasvi & Kuldeep in the second Test. Many congratulations to Team India for winning the Test and the series 2-0."

India's clinical showing across both Tests showcased the team's balance between youth and experience, with several young players stepping up to make significant contributions. The series win further cements India's position as a dominant force in red-ball cricket, as they continue their march in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Coming to the second Test match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After the fall of KL Rahul (38 in 54 balls, with five fours and a six), Yashasvi Jaiswal (175 in 258 balls, 22 fours) stitched a 193-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (87 in 165 balls, 12 fours) and a 74-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill before being run-out for 258-ball 175, with 22 fours. Gill continued his golden run in Tests, bringing his fifth ton of the year (129* in 196 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes) and had partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy (43 in 54 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (44* in 79 balls, with five fours) taking India to 518/5 declared.

Jomel Warrican (3/98) was the pick of the bowlers for WI.

In their first innings, WI was skittled out for 248 runs as top-order knocks from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34 in 67 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Alick Athaneze (41 in 84 balls, with five fours and a six) and Shai Hope (36 in 57 balls, with five fours) were barely starts which could not be the milestones.

Kuldeep Yadav (5/82) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) troubled WI with their spin on a slow track.

Forced to follow on, WI was once again down at 35/2, but a 177-run stand between John Campbell (115 in 199 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Hope (103 in 214 balls with 12 fours and two sixes) helped WI fight back well. A fine 40 in 72 balls from skipper Roston Chase and a remarkable 10th wicket stand of 79 runs between Justin Greaves (50 in 85 balls, with three fours) and Jayden Seales (32 in 67 balls, with a four and six) frustrated India, as WI was bundled out for 390 and took a 120-run lead. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah, with their three wickets, topped the wicket charts.

In the run-chase of 121, India lost Yashasvi early for 8, while KL and Sai Sudharsan (39 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 79-run stand. Skipper Gill was also dismissed cheaply, but KL's unbeaten 58* in 108 balls, with six fours and two sixes) anchored the innings and took India home with seven wickets in hand.

Kuldeep's eight wickets earned him the 'Player of the Match' award while for Jadeja, his century in Ahmedabad and total of eight wickets in the series gave him his third 'Player of the Series' trophy as India won the series 2-0. (ANI)

