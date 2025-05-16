DT
Home / Sports / BCCI, PSUs keen to adopt Olympics disciplines

BCCI, PSUs keen to adopt Olympics disciplines

In a bid to help the country's medal tally at the Olympics, the Union Sports Ministry is trying to get the corporate world and the public sector undertakings (PSUs) in its corner in order to aid our athletes to excel.
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:50 AM May 16, 2025 IST
In a bid to help the country's medal tally at the Olympics, the Union Sports Ministry is trying to get the corporate world and the public sector undertakings (PSUs) in its corner in order to aid our athletes to excel.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held an online meeting with over 50 corporates, including National Fertilizers Limited and Coal India, and even the BCCI, where they were asked to adopt few sports disciplines.

According to ministry sources, almost all the corporate heads and the BCCI, which was represented by vice-president Rajeev Shukla, agreed in principle to help. The minister, it is understood, has asked them to submit a plan in this regard.

"The BCCI and a few others were very keen. In fact, Rajeev Shukla said that they were willing to adopt three sports disciplines. The ministry has a proper plan from all of them," a source said.

As per the tentative plan, the corporates, including the PSUs, would take over sports disciplines and look after the training, dietary and coaching requirements of the athletes. They are to be aided by a committee that would have representatives from the ministry as well as the national sports federations. "But this initiative does not mean that the government will stop funding. We will still fund but we need professional monitoring that the corporate will bring to the table. In sports training, key decision making and its timing can make or break a career," the source said.

The BCCI has in the past helped the Olympics movement with funds from time to time. In fact, it pledged Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association for India's Paris Olympics delegation. Cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics sports programme has opened a window for this collaboration.

