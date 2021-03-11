BCCI reschedules Ranji Trophy knockouts; all matches delayed by two days

New Delhi, April 30
The BCCI has delayed the knockout matches of the Ranji Trophy by two days and now the quarterfinals will begin from June 6 and the title clash of the premier domestic event will start from June 22.
According to an internal communication circulated by the BCCI to its state units, the two semifinals will now begin from June 14, instead of June 12.
The final is slated to be held at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Bengal, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have qualified for the knockout stage of the first-class competition.
The league stage of the Ranji Trophy was played before the start of the ongoing IPL.
The BCCI is yet to announce the reason behind change in schedule.
The Schedule:
Quarterfinals: June 6-10
First Quarterfinal: Bengal vs Jharkhand Second Quarterfinal: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Third Quarterfinal: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh
Fourth Quarterfinal: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Semifinals: June 14-18
Final: June 22-26.
