BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia congratulates Indian Women’s cricket team after Asian Games gold, hails winning run

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia congratulated the Indian Women’s cricket team for clinching the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday.

Saikia praised captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, players, head coach Amol Muzumdar and the support staff for their continued success.

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The Indian women's team continued their sensational run at the continental level, clinching their second successive Asian Games gold medal after fireworks from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, as the spinners bowled Women in Blue to a massive 147-run win in the title clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. In reply to India's massive 216/3, Sri Lanka folded for 69 in 15.4 overs.

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With this win, India secured their first Asian Games gold of this edition.

Speaking to ANI, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "I am extremely happy. The whole country is happy for the stupendous performance of our women's cricket team. The winning streak, which they started last year on November 3rd in Bombay when they became the ODI ICC World Champions... I congratulate each member of the Indian team, led by Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana, and all the players for their superb performance. I also congratulate Head Coach Amol Muzumdar and his entire team of support staff for continuing this success story for such a long time. I hope this winning streak will continue in the future."

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Notably, after India scored 216/3, their bowlers dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line-up, dismissing them for 69 in 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma led the attack with figures of 3/6, while Shafali Verma and Shreyanka Patil claimed two wickets each. Shree Charani also picked up two wickets.

Before bowling Sri Lanka out for 69, India posted a formidable 216/3 after being asked to bat. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 79 off 45 balls, while Shafali Verma made a brisk 48 off 29 deliveries. Richa Ghosh provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls. Mandhana's innings included five fours and seven sixes, while her half-century was her 37th in T20 internationals. She also became the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in international cricket.

The 147-run victory secured India's second consecutive Asian Games gold in women's cricket, following their title at Hangzhou in 2023.

The Indian women’s cricket team secured the Asian Games gold medal following their Women’s Asia Cup triumph, where they defeated Sri Lanka in the final on September 13.

Notably, following their Asia Cup final victory, the Indian women’s cricket team’s decision to not accept the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 trophy from ACC President and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi also drew attention.

Notably, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India were not present on the stage during the post-match presentation ceremony after winning the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final on September 13, as the team refused to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi amid tensions over cross-border terrorism and the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, India’s military response against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The women’s team’s decision not to receive the trophy from Naqvi mirrored a similar move by India’s men’s side nearly a year ago, following their Men’s Asia Cup triumph in September last year. During the post-match presentation ceremony, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu received the runners-up cheque from Naqvi, but Indian players were absent from the stage. There were no visuals of Team India lifting the trophy or celebrating with it, as the broadcast shifted back to the studio after Sri Lanka’s presentation.

Saikia declined to comment on India’s refusal to receive the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, saying his focus was only on the team’s performance. He said the entire country was celebrating the Indian women’s cricket team’s recent success, highlighting their victories against top teams, including Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final, South Africa in the final, England at Lord’s, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai in the Asia Cup, and their Asian Games triumph over Sri Lanka. Saikia said the BCCI is concerned about the team’s on-field achievements and expressed hope that the winning run continues.

"I do not want to make any comment on anything regarding this. I am only concerned about the performance of our team, and the whole country is rejoicing in the performance of our women's team, defeating all our opponents both within and beyond Asia in recent times. If you look at last year's performance in the ICC Women's World Cup, India defeated Australia in the semi-final with a superb performance, and then won handsomely against South Africa in the final. More recently, they defeated England at Lord's. In Dubai, they defeated Pakistan and thereafter, India won very convincingly against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup in Dubai,” he said.

“They also triumphed in the finals of yesterday's Asian Games, defeating Sri Lanka by a wide margin. I am more concerned about, and the BCCI is more concerned about, the performance. I do not want to make any comment, except that I can assure you that people are extremely happy about our performance on the ground," he added. (ANI)

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