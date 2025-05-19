BCCI Secretary Saikia dismisses reports of pulling out of ACC events, calls them "speculative and imaginary"

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed media reports suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to participate in this year's Asia Cup and the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Recent reports claimed that the BCCI had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of its decision to withdraw from both events -- the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka next month, and the Men's Asia Cup, slated for September.

Saikia categorically denied the reports, claiming that the BCCI hasn't engaged in such conversations or taken any steps regarding the ACC events. The BCCI secretary labelled the reports as "speculative and imaginary."

"Since this morning, it has come to our notice that some news items about BCCI's decision not to participate in the Asia Cup and the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both ACC events. Such news is devoid of any truth as till now, BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding the ensuing ACC events, let alone writing anything to the ACC. At this stage, our prime focus is on the ongoing IPL and subsequent England series, both men's and women's," Saikia told ANI.

"The Asia Cup matter or any other ACC event issue has not come up for discussion at any level; hence, any news or report on it is purely speculative and imaginary. It may be said that BCCI, as and when any discussion on any ACC events takes place and any important decision is reached, the same will be announced through the media," he added.

India is the Asia Cup's defending champion and designated host. In 2023, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, and Sri Lanka was picked as the neutral venue for India's fixtures. Earlier this year, Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy, but India denied travelling to Pakistan and played all its matches in Dubai.

The ACC is headed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The PCB chairman, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister, succeeded Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). (ANI)

