BCCI Secretary Saikia hails India-Japan T20I as ‘new breakthrough’ in both countries’ friendship

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 23 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday hailed India’s T20I match against Japan as a significant step towards strengthening cricketing ties between the two countries, calling it a “new breakthrough” in friendship between India and Japan.

India and Japan played a thrilling, rain-shortened five-over one-off T20I on Tuesday, with Axar Patel defending eight runs in the final over to seal a two-run win after Japan restricted the reigning world champions to 32/4. Notably, the match was held to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Devajit Saikia congratulated the Indian team and said the match against Japan was more than a victory, marking a new chapter in cricketing friendship between the two nations. He credited ICC Chairman Jay Shah’s initiative for organising the fixture and said the enthusiasm shown by Japanese fans would help boost cricket’s popularity in Japan and neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

"I congratulate the team, and it is not just about winning against the Japan men's team yesterday. It represents a new breakthrough in friendship between India and Japan. This was possible because of the initiative taken by ICC Chairman Jay Shah in Edinburgh, where he directed me to sit with my Japanese counterpart to organize this match in Japan as a mark of friendship between the Indian Cricket Board and the Japan Cricket Board. This vision finally fructified with yesterday's match,” he said.

“Great enthusiasm was on display, and this marks the beginning of a new era of friendship, development, and the spreading of cricket into new territories. I am certain that the response and enthusiasm shown by the Japanese people yesterday will definitely encourage the game of cricket to gain more popularity in Japan as well as its neighbouring countries," he added.

Advertisement

Coming to the match, Japan’s bowlers impressed on a sluggish Sano surface, restricting India to 32/4 in 5 overs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16, while Japan’s Charlie Hara-Hinze claimed 2/17 and Ibrahim Takahashi took one wicket. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck, while Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan also fell cheaply.

Chasing 33, Japan slipped to 7/2 before Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Benjamin Ito-Davis steadied the innings. Washington Sundar dismissed Kadowaki-Fleming for 12 in the fourth over, leaving Japan needing eight from the final six balls. Axar Patel then held his nerve to restrict Japan to 30/3, sealing a narrow two-run win for India. Washington finished with two wickets and was India's standout bowler. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)