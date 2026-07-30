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Home / Sports / BCCI thanks Ajinkya Rahane for "immense contribution" to Indian cricket after senior batter announces international retirement

BCCI thanks Ajinkya Rahane for "immense contribution" to Indian cricket after senior batter announces international retirement

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ANI
Updated At : 01:18 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday paid tribute to veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane after he announced his retirement from international cricket.

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Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats through an emotional video shared on Instagram, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning nearly two decades.

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In a post on X, the BCCI thanked Rahane for his contribution to Indian cricket and wished him well for the next chapter of his life.

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"An illustrious career comes to an end. Thank you @ajinkyarahane88 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket and all the memories that will be cherished forever. Wishing you the very best in your next chapter," the BCCI posted.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/2082721846731079760?s=20

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In Tests, Rahane played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50.

In ODIs, he has featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63. In T20Is, he has played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29.

Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches.

His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1.

Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017 and guided the team to victory over Afghanistan in 2018. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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