BCCI to send teams for Asiad

PTI

Mumbai, July 7

The IPL version of the Impact Player Rule will be used in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, the BCCI Apex Council approved today.

The rule was introduced in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy last season but the player had to be brought before the end of the 14th over and had to be named before the toss.

However, this will change from next season. Like IPL, the teams will be allowed to name four substitutes before the toss. Out of the four substitutes, only one can be used as an Impact Player.

“Both teams are allowed to use one Impact Player per match. It is, however, not compulsory,” read one of the guidelines on the rule.

Second-string men’s team

The Apex Council also approved the participation of the men’s and women’s teams at the Asian Games.

A second-string Indian team will participate in the men’s competition, beginning September 28, while a full-strength side will be picked for the women’s event, beginning September 19.

Cricket has been included only thrice in the Asian Games history. The last time it was held, in 2014, India did not participate.