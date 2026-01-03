DT
Home / Sports / "BCCI understood sentiments of nation": UP Minister Narendra Kashyap on Bangladeshi player exclusion from KKR

ANI
Updated At : 12:55 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap on Saturday praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to instruct the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to remove Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman from the team's roster for the 2026 edition of the IPL.

Speaking to ANI, Kashyap said the BCCI decision respects national sentiment amid concerns over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh.

"We welcome the decision of the BCCI that they understood the sentiments of the nation and removed the Bangladeshi player, as atrocities are being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, something Prime Minister Modi and the government are raising objections over," Narendra Kashyap told ANI.

Earlier today, BCCI secretary Devaijit Saikia told ANI that the apex cricket board has asked KKR to remove the Bangladesh pacer from their squad for the IPL 2026 season "due to the recent developments".

Saikia said that the BCCI will permit the franchise to replace the player.

Notably, the inclusion of the Bangladesh player has sparked a political backlash, particularly amid the recent targeting of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, and various opinions have been raised about Mustafizur being selected by KKR for the IPL 2026 season.

Mustafizur was picked up by the Kolkata-based franchise for a whopping Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction in December last year.

"Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement," Devaijit Saikia told ANI.

BJP leader Sangeet Singh Som on Saturday welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision.

Som also targeted SRK and said that the actor has understood not to go against the "Sanatanis".

Speaking with ANI, Sangeet Singh Som said, "Thanks to BCCI for its decision in view of the 100 crore Sanatanis of India. We said yesterday that cognisance will be taken of this matter because the sentiments of 100 crore people cannot be taken lightly... This is the victory of the Hindus of the entire nation."

"Shah Rukh Khan has understood that he should not go against Sanatanis while living in India. He has also understood that thousands of Sanatanis have made him Shah Rukh Khan," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

