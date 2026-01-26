BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla congratulates Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur on being conferred with Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday congratulated Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur as the Indian heavyweights are set to receive the Padma Shri award for their outstanding contributions to Indian cricket.

Sharma led India to the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 titles, while Kaur led India to their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title in 2025.

Shukla also lauded para-athlete Praveen Kumar, who will also be conferred the Padma Shri 2026.

While speaking to ANI, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said, "Rohit Sharma deserves this for the way he performed. This should have been given earlier, but we congratulate him on the award. Harmanpreet Kaur getting this award for her performance is the right thing, as is the award to para athlete Praveen Kumar."

Last year, Para Athlete Praveen was also felicitated with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. He also won a gold medal in the Men's High Jump T64 at the Paralympics 2024.

For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one), as per the list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours of the country and are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Full list of Padma Awards 2026 for sports persons:

Padma Bhushan - Vijay Amritraj.

Padma Shree - Baldev Singh, Bhagwandas Raikwar, K Pajanivel, Praveen Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Savita Punia, Vladimer Mestvirishvili. (ANI)

