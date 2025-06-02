BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla quashes political agenda speculations in IPL final venue shift from Kolkata to Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla has debunked the reports and speculations suggesting a 'political agenda' behind shifting the venue for the playoffs and the final of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Advertisement

Due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament was suspended for a week, and the Indian board released a new schedule for the IPL's playoff venue. Kolkata was initially scheduled to host the IPL final, and Qualifier 2 was shifted to Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator fixtures were set to be hosted in Hyderabad and moved to New Chandigarh.

BCCI's decision to shift the IPL final and Qualifier 2 venue from Kolkata to Ahmedabad drew widespread criticism. Apart from the backlash, there were accusations about an alleged political agenda behind the move of the fixtures from Eden Gardens.

Advertisement

Shukla dismissed the reports and claims by assuring that the decision to shift the venue was based on the impact of the weather. The BCCI vice president claimed that if the original schedule had been followed, Kolkata would have hosted the final, while Hyderabad would have retained the right to host the two playoff fixtures.

"There is no politics in the decision involving the shift in the venue of the IPL 2025 final. If the IPL hadn't been suspended for a week and the tournament had happened according to the initial schedule, the final would have been held in Kolkata, and the playoffs would have been held in Hyderabad. After the schedule was changed, the weather aspect was considered. Even broadcasters urged the venue shift to avoid losses," he told ANI.

Advertisement

The 65-year-old confirmed that, apart from Ahmedabad, different venues were considered for the playoffs. However, New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad were the two venues where rain was likely to have the least impact.

"All venues were considered, including Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. According to the weather report, the least likely chance of rain was in New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. The matches were also shifted from Hyderabad, not just Kolkata. There is no political agenda in this. These rumours are untrue," he added.

The IPL 2025 final will be played on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, two sides that haven't lifted the title once, will have the opportunity to get their hands on the maiden trophy. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)