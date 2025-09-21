Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Sunday confirmed filing his nomination, and a panel is ready with former Delhi stalwart Mithun Manhas as the board's president.

Shukla was speaking to the media at the headquarters of the BCCI.

Speaking to the media, Shukla said, "I have come to file nomination. A panel is ready, with Mithun Manhas for the post of president, me for vice president, Devajit Saikia for secretary, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia for joint secretary and Raghuram Bhatt for treasurer. There is a nomination for the names decided for the governing council. So, a new body is being formed for the next tenure. Good luck to all."

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president. Speaking to the media, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia said, "Mithun Manhas filed his nomination in front of me."

Manhas is currently the sole candidate for the top post, which has been vacant since Roger Binny stepped down in August. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has been serving as interim president in the meantime, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Another former cricketer is also expected to join the board's top brass, with ex-India spinner Raghuram Bhat likely to be appointed as treasurer. Bhat currently heads the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Manhas, who turns 46 next month, has been closely involved in cricket administration. He is part of the BCCI-appointed sub-committee that oversees the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association. Born in Jammu, he shifted from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir in 2015 before retiring the following year. Post-retirement, he has served in several coaching roles, including with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans and also worked as batting consultant with Bangladesh Under-19.

An accomplished domestic cricketer, Manhas featured in 157 first-class matches between 1997 and 2017, amassing 9714 runs. He also played 130 List A games (4126 runs) and 91 T20s (1170 runs), making him one of the most prolific batters in India's domestic circuit.

Manhas' name came during an informal meeting in Delhi on Saturday, which was attended by several key figures, including ICC chairman Jay Shah, Rajeev Shukla, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley and former board secretary Niranjan Shah, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The elections for various office bearers are scheduled to take place during the BCCI's annual general meeting in Mumbai on September 28. (ANI)

