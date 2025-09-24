"Beating Pakistan on regular basis started there": Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan remembers 2007 T20 World Cup triumph

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): September 24 holds a special place in Indian cricket history. On this day in 2007, India lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling final at Johannesburg. In 2025, members of that historic side looked back with pride and nostalgia.

Player of the Final, Irfan Pathan, who picked up 3/16 to earn the Man of the Match award, remembered how India's domination over Pakistan in T20Is began on that day.

"What a day it was back in 2007. Where our World Cup dream was fulfilled. Beating Pakistan on regular basis started there in T20 cricket," Pathan said on X, taking a subtle jibe at the arch-rivals.

What a day it was back in 2007. Where our World Cup dream was full filed. Beating Pakistan on regular basis started there in t20 cricket. pic.twitter.com/dRfa5cQPuh — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2025

Yuvraj Singh, whose exploits in the tournament are etched in cricketing folklore, posted a story on his Instagram handle.

"Some memories never fade and this is definitely one of them! A proud moment that united a nation in joy and pride. Throwback to this memorable 2007 World Cup win," Yuvraj said.

The southpaw smashed the fastest fifty by a full member nation's cricketer in T20 internationals off 12 balls against England, a knock that included six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad. He also powered India with a blistering 30-ball 70 against Australia in the semi-final.

Robin Uthappa, another key member of the side, called the triumph a magical chapter of his life.

"September 24th, 2007 - a day etched in my memory forever. Being part of the team that lifted the T20 World Cup was truly magical. The belief, unity, and energy we shared still feels alive today. I'm forever grateful to have represented India and cherished those unforgettable moments with my teammates," Uthappa said on X.

India's campaign was defined by standout performers. Gautam Gambhir was the team's highest run-scorer with 227 runs in the tournament, including a crucial 75 in the final against Pakistan. RP Singh led the bowling charts for India, claiming 12 wickets in seven matches.

The victory in 2007 not only gave India its first T20 World Cup trophy but also ushered in a new era for Indian cricket. It has now been eighteen years. (ANI)

