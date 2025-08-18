Beau Webster eyes Ashes selection: Australian all-rounder focuses on delivering strong performance

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Australia's all-rounder Beau Webster, despite a positive start to his Test career, which includes four fifties from his seven Tests, isn't taking things for granted, as per the ICC website.

Tasmania's latest international cricketing star reasons that Cameron Green, who has impressed since his return at No. 3, will sooner or later return to bowling, and that might open up his spot in the lower middle-order to scrutiny.

"When you're at the top level, you're fighting to hang on to your spot. With all the wonderful cricketers around the country, and especially a guy like Cameron Green, he batted at the top of the order [in the West Indies], and didn't bowl," Webster said.

"He's obviously going to be back bowling this summer, which is going to put a bit more pressure on my spot at No. 6 as the allrounder. But I welcome it," he added.

While Marnus Labuschagne has thrown his hat in the ring as a contender to open for Australia, if Green's bowling returns are encouraging, the Australian selectors can find ways to accommodate the experienced Labuschagne into the XI while also playing specialist openers.

This would leave the seven-Test-old Webster under the scanner, but the all-rounder is ready to once again prove his worth in the domestic red-ball setup.

"I feel like I've been in this position before a lot in my career. I've got to score runs to either go to the next level or stay on the team. It's certainly not unfamiliar. I'm looking forward to once again showing what I can do at [Sheffield] Shield level, and hopefully, be lining up in that first Ashes Test in Perth," Webster added.

"It's going to be a massive summer. I'm sure the team's going to change a little bit throughout those five Tests. I'm just going to do everything I can to make sure I'm there for all five."

Webster will have four prospective Shield fixtures to make a strong case for Australia's selectors to pick two all-rounders for the upcoming Ashes. The all-rounder has complete faith in his capabilities, should the call-up come for him.

"I feel like I've scored some tough runs. At the same time, there's no hundred next to my name, which I would have loved to go on with one of those [half-centuries]. I felt like I was batting as well as I have in a number of those innings. I feel like I've got all the tools to succeed this summer in the Ashes with what England are going to potentially bring," he said.

The series starts on 21 November and will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. (ANI)

