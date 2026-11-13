"Becky was frustrated, unhappy with Usman": Cummins breaks silence on viral video with wife

Sydney [Australia], November 13 (ANI): Australian skipper Pat Cummins broke his silence on his viral video of an apparent argument with his wife Becky, saying that it was not a spat; rather, she was "really unhappy" with his former teammate Usman Khawaja's fresh revelations on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the South Africa tour.

Cummins on Friday addressed a presser, denying Khawaja's bombshell 2018 Sandpaper Gate revelations made in his autobiography titled 'Sabr' and the effect it has had on him and the Australian cricketing fraternity. Hours before the presser took place, a video of Cummins appearing to have a tense argument with his wife went viral on social media.

Speaking during the presser, as quoted by Fox Sports, the Aussie skipper said that it was "a bit ridiculous" to have his private life being made public, but revealed that the discussion was around Khawaja, with Becky really "frustrated and unhappy" with the former batter's claims that have sparked a fresh discussion around the eight-year-old controversy and the need to reinvestigate it.

"While we are on the topic, because we think it was funny - we were not having a spat," he said.

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"Becky was very frustrated and animated and really unhappy with Usman," he added.

Earlier, speaking during the presser at Sydney's Cricket Central, Cummins said, as quoted by Fox Sports, that Khawaja's claims that everyone, including the bowling quartet of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, were aware of sandpaper being brought to the field were 100 per cent wrong.

"When he says we all knew, if that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he is 100% wrong," Cummins said.

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"I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening. But I think Usman actually says things that are far more serious than that."

"He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper. That's complete and utter nonsense," he continued.

While he still termed Usman a friend, he also went on to make serious accusations of a casual approach towards telling his story involving his own long-time teammates and friends and called for some accountability from him.

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"Usman is a friend, but friends are not casual with each other's lives and reputations," he said.

"In his book, he has been casual with my life and the lives of many others, and I think Australian cricket."

"I support him to tell his story, 100 per cent. I am glad he feels like he can, but we have to be accountable for the things that we say and do," he continued.

The skipper said that the years-old controversy and the way Khawaja has casually told his story affect Australian cricket and people who are a part of it.

"It affects real people. It affects people's lives. It is also strange. I love Australian cricket. It has given me so much," said Cummins.

"This really affects Australian cricket. And I think the way that he has presented his story, I think he's done that in a very casual manner. And it affects a lot of people. That is what I am grappling with at the moment because I do not think it is okay," he continued.

Cummins also said that Usman had been "quite casual and flippant" with the lives of people and Australian cricket.

"Uzzy is a friend. But I think the way he is quite casual and flippant with people's lives and Australian cricket, I do not think that is okay," Cummins said.

"I played 15 years, my debut for New South Wales and with Australia, Usman was right there, and he has been awesome to me and he us a friend, but this is people's real lives, and this is serious ... this affects not only people, but people's families."

"I am one of the lesser ones ... but talking eight years ago, it was traumatic for those guys. For all of us, for Australian cricket," Cummins said.

"So to bring it up so flippantly and casually, um, I think it is irresponsible," he signed off. (ANI)

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