"Been awake, but I still have so much energy because of this...": Kabaddi star Pawan on being named as flag-bearer for India at Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony

Nagoya [Japan], September 19 (ANI): After being announced as the Indian contingent's male flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony, Indian kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat expressed happiness at the moment, pointing how despite all the fatigue and lack of sleep, he feels energised by the thought of carrying the national flag in his hand during the ceremony.

Pawan, on Saturday, was announced to replace two-time Asian Games gold medalist shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor as India's male flag-bearer for the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony due to technical issues, alongside double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker.

Advertisement

The 2022 Asian Games gold medalist said that carrying the national flag in his hand is a moment of "immense pride" for him, despite all the fatigue caused by gym/training sessions and lack of sleep, the thought of carrying the tricolour in his hands keeps him energised.

Advertisement

"It is a moment of immense pride for me. As I was saying, we have a set training schedule. Normally, whatever schedule our coaches or the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) decide, we train according to that. Today we had a gym session, and I had not slept since last night. After doing my gym session in the morning, I came straight here. So, I have been awake for many hours now, but I still have so much energy because of this opportunity—to carry my nation's flag in my hand. Even while talking about it right now, it feels surreal," he said.

Recalling his Asian Games memories, Pawan recalled 2014 when India won the gold, beating Iran in the final, which saw kabaddi stalwart Rakesh Kumar put up a brave performance, returning to the match after sustaining a head injury and facing hospitalisation.

Advertisement

"My memories of the Asian Games go back to 2014, during the final match against Iran. I was very young at that time. Rakesh bhai was the captain of the team that year. The match went down to the final raid. Rakesh bhai suffered a head injury and had to be hospitalised, but he returned to the match after 10 minutes. Iran had the lead, but Rakesh bhai came back and made two or three tackles. In the final raid, Manjeet Chhillar bhai made the tackle," he said.

Pawan said that these memories stayed in his mind and for him, competing at big competitions, winning the gold and having his national anthem played at the podium became a dream.

"I saw that dream in 2014, fulfilled it in 2022, and now we will do it again in 2026," added Pawan, who has turned up for Tamil Thalaivas in the previous Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season.

On if he shared the news of him becoming a flag-bearer with his family, Pawan said that he did not inform anyone immediately except his elder brother and shared the news with rest of his family only this morning.

Pawan is excited to share the stage with Manu and feels proud that he has been named as a co flag-bearer alongside an Olympic medalist.

"I have met her once, she is a very motivated athlete. It is a proud moment for me to be a co-flag bearer alongside an Olympic medalist. She represents the women’s side, and I represent the men’s side, so it is a wonderful moment for me to share this with such a great athlete. When I first met her, she gave a very motivating speech to the entire Indian team. Today will probably be our second meeting, and that too will be alongside the entire Indian contingent," he signed off.

Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will compete in the women’s 10m air pistol, women’s 25m pistol, and 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team. She made history in Paris by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Pawan, now the male flag-bearer replacing shot put star Tajinderpal Singh Toor due to technical issues, will be aiming to lead India to another gold medal in men's kabaddi. Since the debut of the sport in men's team competition at the 1990 Asian Games, India has won gold at eight out of nine editions, except for a bronze medal finish in the 2018 edition in Australia. In the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games edition, India beat Iran 33-29 to capture the gold medal in the men's competition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)