New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Ahead of his side's match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar spoke on his move to MI following a lengthy stint with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), saying that "he has been transitioning well".

DC is on a roll and would be aiming to make it five wins in five and stay at the top of the points table against five-time champions MI, who have just won one of their five matches and sit at eighth spot in the points tally. The match will be DC's first at Arun Jaitley Stadium, their primary home venue.

Chahar represented CSK from 2018-24, winning three IPL titles with them in 2018, 2021 and 2023. He took 76 wickets in 76 matches for CSK at an average of 27.71, with best figures of 4/13.

Speaking in the pre-match presser, Chahar said, "It has been a while now and I have been transitioning well. The mindset is to keep winning from game one. There's no need to panic if 2-3 games do not go our way. We have to remain hopeful that we can win the tournament from any situation."

"So far, a few matches have not gone our way because we fell short by a couple of hits. Our batters and bowlers have been performing well, we are in good shape and we do have the potential in us to turn things around," he added.

Speaking about his injuries, which have hampered his career over the last few years, Chahar said, "Yes, injuries have been a part of my career for 2-3 years now. Being a fast bowler, my mindset is a bit different. I do not retreat in my den overthinking about it. In fact, if you doubt yourself, then there is a problem."

"I always back myself to keep getting better. I am in a good space right now and I do not feel the pressure anymore because I believe in myself," Chahar concluded.

He also talked about how he and star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah had similar back injuries.

"Jassi and I have had similar [back] injuries. We have a great understanding among us. It is important to take care of your body during tough times," he said.

"Every player feels differently about their body and there has to be moral support within the team. The key is to remain strong-headed. The way Jassi made an impact against RCB was commendable. It is always difficult to be at your best while playing your first game after a lengthy playoff, but Bumrah was confident and executed his plan brilliantly," Chahar concluded. (ANI)

