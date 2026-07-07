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Home / Sports / "Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won anything": Ronaldo says won't make "rash" call on international future following FIFA WC exit

"Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won anything": Ronaldo says won't make "rash" call on international future following FIFA WC exit

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ANI
Updated At : 05:48 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Dallas [US], July 7 (ANI): Following his side's exit in the FIFA World Cup round of 16, Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his sadness at leaving the tournament for the last time without the trophy, but said that he would not make "any rash decisions" regarding his future with the Portugal national men's side.

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Another FIFA WC, another heartbreak. Carrying the weight of expectations of his football-crazy nation since the start of his career, Cristiano's sixth and last FIFA World Cup ended with tears in his eyes as Portugal wasted their last chance in the form of a free kick in stoppage time after Mikel Merino had fired the winner in the 91st minute.

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After the game, Cristiano addressed the media and said, "I am sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best, and I am leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I will now have time to reflect and be with my family. I would not be making any rash decisions."

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"I don't make decisions in the heat of the moment," he added further.

Reflecting on his international career with Portugal, he said that before him, his country had not won even a single title. Cristiano went on to lift the Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles with the national side and considers the Euro title as significant as the World Cup.

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"I have won three titles for Portugal; before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal hadn't won a single title. The biggest title the national team has ever won was in 2016, the European Championship, which, to be honest, is just as significant to me as a World Cup," he added.

With Portugal's exit, Roberto Martinez, the team's manager, also confirmed his exit, and the icon said that he loved working with Martinez.

"I loved working with him," he said. "A great manager, a great human being, and what he's done for Portugal is to be commended. I want to thank him and wish him every happiness...It is always sad to be knocked out of a major tournament. It is the World Cup. The team was really coming into its own. We played well, in my view. It could have gone either way, but that's football. We have to pick ourselves up and carry on," he signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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