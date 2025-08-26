DT
Home / Sports / "Beginning of new hope for the youth of Kashmir": PDP MLA Waheed Para on first-ever Royal Premier League in Pulwama

"Beginning of new hope for the youth of Kashmir": PDP MLA Waheed Para on first-ever Royal Premier League in Pulwama

ANI
Updated At : 11:15 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 26 (ANI): Pulwama, once synonymous with unrest and violence, is now witnessing a remarkable shift. For the first time in history, the district is hosting the Royal Premier League, a cricket tournament being played under floodlights at night, marking a new chapter of hope, peace, and progress for the region.

Hundreds of spectators gathered to witness the action, turning the venue into a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship and unity. For a district that was once in the headlines for tragic incidents, including the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, 2019, which claimed the lives of at least 40 CRPF soldiers.

PDP MLA Waheed Para, expressed his optimism for the future of Kashmir's youth.

"For the first time, a day-night cricket match is being played and people have come in large numbers to watch it," he told ANI.

"This is the beginning of new hope for the youth of Kashmir, as after years of unrest, they have finally got this opportunity. We will ensure that such tournaments are organised in all the districts," he added.

The Royal Premier League features 12 teams from across Jammu and Kashmir.

The tournament has become more than just a sporting event it has emerged as a symbol of transformation. Pulwama, once known for frequent encounters and militant activities, is now embracing cricket as a way to bring people together, inspire the youth, and pave the way for a brighter future, as they are choosing sports over violence.

As hundreds cheer under the floodlights, the sound of bat meeting ball replaces the echoes of conflict, signalling a shift in the narrative of Pulwama. The Royal Premier League isn't just about cricket, it's about restoring hope, fostering unity, and rewriting the story of a district that has endured years of turmoil. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

