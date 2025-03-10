"Beginning of our dominance": Former India cricket coach Lalchand Rajput

Dubai [UAE], March 10 (ANI): India's historic ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday has sparked celebrations across the cricketing world.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue clinched their third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket win, powered by a commanding half-century from the skipper, crucial contributions from Shreyas Iyer, and exceptional spells from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

Former Indian cricketer and coach Lalchand Rajput hailed the victory, calling it the start of a new era of dominance for Indian cricket.

"This is the beginning of our dominance in world cricket. Rohit Sharma played brilliantly and gave India a very good start. Virat Kohli played brilliantly throughout the tournament," Rajput told ANI.

Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, also expressed his pride and admiration for the Indian team's performance.

"We are very happy and proud right now. I want to congratulate the whole Indian team for this moment. Every member gave their best and played very well," Sharma said.

Former General Manager BCCI, Amrit Mathur said, "The victory shows that the Indian team is very good and we are way ahead of the rest of the teams...Form is temporary, class is permanent. Rohit Sharma showed his class today."

The victory also ignited celebrations among fans across the country and abroad.

A cricket enthusiast from Chennai described the win as a moment of immense joy, saying, "It is a great victory... I am very happy."

Meanwhile, a passionate fan who travelled from Ahmedabad to witness the final in Dubai shared his excitement, emphasizing his renewed confidence in the team's batting depth.

"I came from Ahmedabad for this match. My faith in the middle-order batsmen has increased. We won the match. I am very happy," he said.

With this win, India became the first team to lift the Champions Trophy three times, further solidifying their stature as a dominant force in world cricket. (ANI)

