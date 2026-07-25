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Home / Sports / Behind Team India's CWG campaign, IOA medical team ensures athletes stay fit

Behind Team India's CWG campaign, IOA medical team ensures athletes stay fit

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ANI
Updated At : 06:53 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 25 (ANI): As India's athletes compete for glory at the Commonwealth Games 2026, a dedicated medical and support team is working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure they remain fit, injury-free and competition-ready throughout the demanding multi-sport event.

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Led by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, the Indian Olympic Association's medical team is providing athletes with round-the-clock medical care, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and recovery support, according to an IOA release.

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When an Indian athlete walks onto the competition arena at the Commonwealth Games, the focus is naturally on the performance that unfolds over the next few minutes.

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What spectators rarely see is the dedicated support system working behind the scenes to ensure every athlete is physically prepared, mentally confident and ready to compete at the highest level.

At Glasgow 2026, that support system has become an integral part of Team India's campaign. Alongside coaches and team managers, the Indian Olympic Association's medical team has been working from the moment the contingent arrived in Scotland, ensuring athletes receive world-class medical care, physiotherapy, recovery support and injury management throughout the Games. Modern elite sport is no longer driven by talent alone.

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Recovery, rehabilitation and sports science have become just as important as training itself, particularly during a demanding multi-sport event where athletes often compete over successive days.

The IOA Medical Team is led by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is supported by physiotherapists Sumansh Sivalanka, Chris Pedra and Debashish Das.

Together, they have been working with athletes even before competition began, helping them recover after training sessions, managing minor injuries and ensuring they remain competition-ready throughout the Games.

"It is a wonderful journey as my team comprising Sumansh Sivalanka, Chris Pedra and Debashish Das are working with the athletes even before the Games began. For me, personally, it is reassuring when team managers come and tell me our presence is reassuring and adds value," said Dr. Pardiwala.

Glasgow has presented a unique operational challenge. Unlike many previous multi-sport events, there is no central Athletes' Village, with the Indian contingent accommodated across three different hotels.

To ensure uninterrupted medical support, the IOA has established its primary treatment hub at the Mercure Hotel while deploying medical personnel across all team locations, enabling athletes to receive immediate assistance whenever required.

For elite athletes, recovery is often as important as training. Every physiotherapy session, mobility exercise and recovery protocol contributes to maintaining peak performance while reducing the risk of injury during a packed competition schedule.

Dr. Pardiwala believes the greatest reward for his team comes not from public recognition, but from seeing athletes regain confidence after demanding training sessions or competition. "To see the smile on the faces of athletes is a joy, for they have had a hard day at work," he said.

The IOA Medical Team also provides vital support to disciplines that travel without dedicated medical staff. While larger contingents such as athletics have their own doctors and physiotherapists, smaller teams--including swimming and gymnastics--depend on the IOA's central medical unit for treatment, recovery and ongoing care throughout the Games.

Behind every athlete is a wider ecosystem that includes coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, nutrition support, team managers and logistics personnel, all working together with a common objective--to ensure India's athletes can focus entirely on delivering their best performances.

As Team India begins its Commonwealth Games campaign, medals will rightly capture the headlines. Yet every podium finish will also reflect the quiet dedication of a support network whose work often begins before sunrise and ends long after competition has concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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