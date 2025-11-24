DT
Home / Sports / "Behind the fame was a humble, grounded and deeply human soul": Yuvraj Singh remembers Dharmendra in emotional post

"Behind the fame was a humble, grounded and deeply human soul": Yuvraj Singh remembers Dharmendra in emotional post

ANI
Updated At : 08:50 PM Nov 24, 2025 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday, remembering him as a beloved figure whose films lit up households across the country.

Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj reflected on the iconic actor's influence on generations of Indians.

"Every home had a favourite Dharmendra ji film. He was a part of our growing up and of Indian cinema's finest years," Yuvraj said.

"He brought strength, charm and honesty to every role, and carried Punjab's warmth wherever he went," he said.

Beyond his cinematic achievements, Yuvraj highlighted the simplicity and grace that defined Dharmendra as a person.

"Behind the fame was a humble, grounded and deeply human soul," he noted.

"His legacy will live on in the hearts of millions," he added.

He expressed condolences to the Deol family, saying, "Condolences to @iamsunnydeol, @iambobbydeol, @imeshadeol, Ahana Deol and the family."

Dharmendra's final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and others.

Yuvraj's heartfelt message was among the many tributes pouring in, reflecting the immense love and respect Dharmendra commanded across the world of sports and cinema.

Actor Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as 'Sholay', 'Dharamveer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Loafer', 'Jugnu', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. The actor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.'

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

